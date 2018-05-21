Xavier Rhodes headlines NFL's top 10 cornerbacks for 2018



Bouye is a pure football player. He's not the fastest defender, but he never gets beat deep. With Ramsey often shadowing the opponent's WR1, Bouye has utterly dominated against WR2s and WR3s. Just look at his stat line in his first year in Jacksonville: a 36.1 passer rating against and a 46.7 catch rate when targeted (92 times) in coverage. Bouye's patience allows him to consistently make plays, making him one of the Jags' biggest additions heading into the 2017 season.