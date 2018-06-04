Carson Wentz heads NFL's top players from 2016 draft right now

The newest installment of NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2018," which airs at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, will reveal the players ranked from No. 31 to No. 40. With three players from the 2016 NFL Draft class being unveiled in the episode, NFL Network analyst and former NFL quarterback David Carr lists his own ranking of the top 10 players from the 2016 draft heading into the 2018 campaign.
Wentz is the top player from the 2016 draft class based on what I saw when he was healthy. Even with the 2017 injury to his knee, Wentz's game shouldn't be hindered in 2018. I'm a little concerned about whether he'll get the reps he needs to be sharp for the start of the season, based on recovery updates, but he deserves to be in this spot heading into Year 3.
Ramsey is extremely talented and has proven he can cover inside or outside the numbers in just two seasons. His size (6-foot-1, 208 pounds) allows him to be physical enough to cover big receivers like Julio Jones and tight ends, who often pose matchup problems for cornerbacks. Yet, Ramsey can also transition to cover shorter, quicker receivers like Antonio Brown. The All-Pro allowed a 52.1 passer rating on throws in which he was targeted in 2017. To me, Ramsey is easily the top defensive player from this draft.
Hill has to be in the top five based on what he brings to the Chiefs' offense. The coaching staff has done a great job of designing plays, so much so that it seems like every time he gets the ball, it's similar to a kick or punt return -- an area in which he clearly excels. The speedster racked up his first 1,000-yard receiving season (1,183) in 2017, with his longest catch going for 79 yards and a touchdown. His production will only increase over the next year.
Elliott's emotional roller coaster of a season -- one that included a six-game suspension -- seemed to define the Cowboys' 2017 campaign. Even though he played in just 10 games, Zeke nearly hit 1,000 rushing yards (983). He will once again be the center of the Cowboys' offense and his physical, downhill style behind a stout O-line should boost him back to (or near) the top of the rushing charts. I love how he finishes runs, catches the ball out of the backfield and commits to pass protection. He can do it all.
Thomas is a great fit for Sean Payton's system and he embodies the type of big, physical receivers Drew Brees is used to targeting in New Orleans' offense. Thomas has notched a pair of seasons with more than 1,100 yards since coming into the league in 2016. Although he has great size (6-3, 212 pounds), he doesn't simply rely on that. He's a good route runner, understands coverages and schemes, and knows where he needs to be for Brees to drop a pass in. Thomas has a good feel for the game and is a quarterback-friendly receiver.
Goff's progression over his first two seasons has made it easy to put him on this list. He was excellent last year -- when working with first-year head coach Sean McVay -- and might be even better in 2018. Los Angeles' daunting defense, which added Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters and Ndamukong Suh in the offseason, should give Goff and the offense even more opportunities to shine.
Remember when Bosa held out as a rookie, then sat out four games with a hamstring injury? That's a distant memory now. Since his first NFL snap, Bosa's been relentless, racking up 23 sacks in two seasons. He's a fine technician with a high motor, and he does a good job of breaking down tackles and pass-pro schemes. From what I've seen so far, Bosa is definitely getting the most out of his potential.
Prescott's mental approach is good enough to be among the elite, but he still needs to work on bolstering his skill set and accuracy. He reminds me of a young Russell Wilson, who had to learn how to be a pocket passer and chop up defenses without running out of the pocket. The Dallas quarterback is more suited to beat opponents with his legs and on off-schedule plays, but that doesn't mean he won't get better from the pocket.
Howard has been spectacular in his first two campaigns, with more than 1,100 rushing yards in each. Seeing what new Bears coach Matt Nagy did with Kareem Hunt last season in Kansas City, it's clear that Howard's going to be in an excellent position to succeed.
He's on an under-the-radar Titans team, one that hasn't lived up to its potential for much of the last few seasons, and that's honestly why most don't recognize him as the All-Pro safety he was in 2017. But he earned that accolade by playing above the coverage. For me, that's what makes a good safety -- playing defense and then acting on his instincts to make a play above the Xs and Os when the situation calls for it, whether that's route recognition, a big hit or an interception. He has that ability and should only get better with new head coach Mike Vrabel in the building.
JUST MISSED: Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Jaguars; Keanu Neal, S, Falcons; Myles Jack, LB, Jaguars.
Follow David Carr on Twitter @DCarr8.