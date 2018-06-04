Carson Wentz heads NFL's top players from 2016 draft right now



Remember when Bosa held out as a rookie, then sat out four games with a hamstring injury? That's a distant memory now. Since his first NFL snap, Bosa's been relentless, racking up 23 sacks in two seasons. He's a fine technician with a high motor, and he does a good job of breaking down tackles and pass-pro schemes. From what I've seen so far, Bosa is definitely getting the most out of his potential.