Carson Wentz heads NFL's top players from 2016 draft right now

He's on an under-the-radar Titans team, one that hasn't lived up to its potential for much of the last few seasons, and that's honestly why most don't recognize him as the All-Pro safety he was in 2017. But he earned that accolade by playing above the coverage. For me, that's what makes a good safety -- playing defense and then acting on his instincts to make a play above the Xs and Os when the situation calls for it, whether that's route recognition, a big hit or an interception. He has that ability and should only get better with new head coach Mike Vrabel in the building.