Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley lead NFL's top running backs for 2018

Bell's a dual-threat weapon who's earned the right to be paid as such. In 2017, he ran the ball 321 times for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns, while hauling in 85 passes (second-most on the team) for 655 yards and two scores. Bell's target in negotiations has been $17 million per year, which would shatter the deal Devonta Freeman signed last year that made him the highest-paid running back in the league ($41.25 million in total value, $8.25 million per year). The Steelers need to get Bell, who received the franchise tag, signed and back in the facility.