Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers lead NFL's top quarterbacks for 2018

The careers of Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Osweiler , both with small sample sizes of game play before signing massive contracts, couldn't be more different. After helping the Broncos go 5-2 in starts during the team's run to Super Bowl 50, Osweiler was average at best in Houston. Has jumped around and is currently a backup in Miami. Jimmy on the other hand has flourished with his new team, recording a 5-0 record as a starter under Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo changed the course of the season for a 49ers team that couldn't get in the win column in 2017. This is a prove-it season for him. Can he continue to win?Why is Ben Roethlisberger off my list? Yes, he's had a great career but I don't believe he's better than the 10 guys above him. He's got the most talented skill players in the league on his unit and that pair -- Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell -- are making him look great 14 seasons in. I don't think Big Ben could win a ton of games without them.