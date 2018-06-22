Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers lead NFL's top quarterbacks for 2018

The newest installment of NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2018" continues at 8 p.m. ET Monday and will reveal the players ranked from No. 1 to No. 10. With four of the league's top-tier quarterbacks unveiled in the episode, NFL Network analyst and former NFL quarterback David Carr lists his own rankings of the top 10 QBs heading into the 2018 campaign.
Until Brady shows me he's losing a step, I have to keep him here. He was the league MVP at 40 years old. There's not much more to say that hasn't been said.
Rodgers proved his value in 2017 by simply not being out on the field. The Packers were 3-9 without him as the offense majorly stalled. Rodgers does a lot beyond the X's and O's and I love his improvisational ability. By being able to move and buy time, along with his feel in the pocket, Rodgers puts his offense in position to score on every drive.
Brees' numbers dipped from past easons, but it's understandable when considering the players in the Saints' dynamic backfield ( Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram). But in my opinion, 2017 was one of his better seasons because he showed up in crunch time. That's hard to do when you're not throwing the ball as much or have a steady rhythm going. He's one of the most accurate intermediate passers, throwing the ball in places where other quarterbacks can't at five yards.
After all the hype of the offseason, the 2017 Raiders had a down year. Now with a new coaching staff, I believe the Raiders and Derek will get back to 2016 form. I've seen Derek and Jon Gruden interact and Derek's game is going to benefit tremendously from that move. And after watching several practices during OTAs, the offensive skill players really fit Derek's style. Martavis Bryant is perfect for Derek, and Jordy Nelson will be a matchup nightmare as a slot receiver against CB2s and CB3s.
Derek had some back issues last year and I think he returned too quickly. Now healthy and able to go through an entire offseason, his mobility is back. That along with his arm talent and ability to buy time behind a solid O-line, I'm not sure how defenses will cover this dynamic offense.
Wilson and Cam Newton are about the only two signal callers who can carry their teams without a lot of talent around them. Wilson is an accurate passer and a dangerous runner who picks up a lot of hidden yards. He scampers a few times and the next thing you know, he has 80 yards on the ground. That's eight first downs. He's the reason Seattle is still competitive with the roster it has.
Stafford can do more with his arm than almost anyone on this list. He's a natural thrower who keeps the Lions competitive more often than not. Stafford has guided the Lions to three winning seasons in the past four years with two playoff appearances. He's the constant the offense needs and he'll benefit immensely if the ground game can get going.
Rivers has been an underestimated quarterback for a long time. He has such great field vision and accuracy on deep throws. Rivers has the ability to get rid of the ball early and his anticipation is as good as anyone. The most admirable thing about him is he's always involved even when the defense is on the field. When I look at all the guys on this list, Rivers is the most invested in his team's success.
If you want to build a prototypical dropback quarterback, Matt Ryan is it. His mechanics are almost perfect and he's the clear leader of the Falcons' offense. He's elevated the play of those around him and should put the Falcons right back in contention to with the division in 2018, especially with the addition of Calvin Ridley to the receiving corps.
He's the LeBron James of the NFL. If you need him to run 20 times in a game, he can. If you need him to throw for 400 yards, he can do that, too. He's so hard to tackle and makes defenses account for him, which gives the Panthers favorable matchups downfield. In his 2015 MVP season, Cam was throwing as well as anybody. If he can get back to that level consistently, there's no reason he can't be in the top three.
The careers of Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Osweiler, both with small sample sizes of game play before signing massive contracts, couldn't be more different. After helping the Broncos go 5-2 in starts during the team's run to Super Bowl 50, Osweiler was average at best in Houston. Has jumped around and is currently a backup in Miami. Jimmy on the other hand has flourished with his new team, recording a 5-0 record as a starter under Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo changed the course of the season for a 49ers team that couldn't get in the win column in 2017. This is a prove-it season for him. Can he continue to win?
Why is Ben Roethlisberger off my list? Yes, he's had a great career but I don't believe he's better than the 10 guys above him. He's got the most talented skill players in the league on his unit and that pair -- Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell -- are making him look great 14 seasons in. I don't think Big Ben could win a ton of games without them.
JUST MISSED: Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers; Deshaun Watson, Texans; Carson Wentz, Eagles.
