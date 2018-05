Deshaun Watson heads NFL's top second-year players for 2018

The run-first Bears offense kept a lot of responsibility off Trubisky in 2017. It's like Trubisky was trying to find his way in a room with the lights off. Now, the lights are on and he can see all of his newly-signed weapons -- Allen Robinson Taylor Gabriel and Trey Burton . We're going to see how comfortable Trubisky is under center as this offense becomes more balanced. Even with the plethora of offensive additions, though, this offense will still run through the legs of Jordan Howard