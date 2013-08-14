Von Miller arrested on failure-to-appear warrant

Arapahoe County (Colo.) undersheriff Dave Walcher told NFL.com and NFL Network that linebacker Von Miller was arrested Sunday on a failure-to-appear warrant. Miller quickly was released on $1,000 bond.
"We have been aware of the matter involving Von Miller's failure to appear in court for traffic violations," the Broncos said in a statement Wednesday. "It was reported to the league earlier this week and is being handled through the legal system."
Walcher said deputies made the arrest after receiving a call from the Centennial Gun Club, in the 6600 block of South Paris Street in Centennial, Colo., about someone who had a warrant. KMGH-TV in Denver reported that court records showed Miller was cited last October for careless driving, driving without a license and no proof of insurance.
Miller reportedly was scheduled for arraignment Dec. 31, and the arrest warrant was issued Jan. 2.
The talented pass rusher also is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport previously reported that Miller's appeal had been scheduled for mid-August, and The Denver Post's Mike Klis said the linebacker will miss Thursday's training-camp practice for a meeting regarding his appeal.
UPDATE: Miller was excused from Thursday's practice, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Michelle Beisner on Thursday morning.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Miller on Thursday was in Washington D.C., to meet with his NFLPA lawyers in preparation of his upcoming appeal, per a source informed of the player's whereabouts. Miller's appeal will not be heard Thursday, the source told Rapoport.