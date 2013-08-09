Von Miller, Aldon Smith exchange jerseys after game

Two NFL players channeled their inner fútboleros after Thursday night's preseason opener in San Francisco.
Pass-rushing studs Von Miller and Aldon Smith met at midfield following the Denver Broncos' 10-6 win to exchange jerseys.
"It was his idea," Smith, the 49ers' sack leader last season, told the team's official website. "We talked about it before."
The friends could be battling for the newly named Deacon Jones Award given to the NFL's annual sack leader, if Miller wins his appeal of a four-game suspension. NFL officials reportedly are scheduled to meet with representatives of the Broncos' pass rusher on Aug. 15.
The friendliness between players on two Super Bowl XLVIII favorites is great to see in the preseason opener. It'd be incredible if a jersey swap happened after the two met in the Meadowlands for the Lombardi Trophy.
Now, if only we could getGreg Jennings and Aaron Rodgers to swap jerseys after the Minnesota Vikings play the Green Bay Packersin Week 8.