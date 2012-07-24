Visanthe Shiancoe signs one-year Patriots contract

Visanthe Shiancoe has signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the New England Patriots, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to NFL Network and NFL.com on Tuesday.
The deal could be worth as much as $2 million, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Steve Wyche. Shiancoe had been negotiating deals with the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles before making his decision Tuesday night.
Shiancoe is one more addition to the Patriots' already-stacked tight end corps. He joins standouts Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez, in addition to Jake Ballard, Daniel Fells and rookie Tyler Urban.
Shiancoe, a nine-year NFL veteran, caught 36 passes for 409 yards with the Minnesota Vikings in 2011.