Visanthe Shiancoe reportedly turned down Seahawks

The Kellen Winslow era in Seattle apparently almost never happened.
Tom Pelissero of ESPN1500.com reported Friday that former Minnesota Vikings tight end Visanthe Shiancoe rejected a one-year, $1.2 million offer from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason. Shiancoe visited the Seahawks on March 19, well before they acquired Winslow.
There would have been no need for the Seahawks to add two aging tight ends with similar skill sets. Of all the unsigned free agents out there, I'm most surprised that Shiancoe still does not have a team. He had 409 receiving yards last year and is superior to a handful of veterans with decent jobs.
Then again, most of those veterans would accept a one-year, $1.2 million offer. Shiancoe might have priced himself out of his best potential gig.