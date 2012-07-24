Visanthe Shiancoe expects to pick between Eagles, Patriots

Visanthe Shiancoe is in contract negotiations with the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, and the free-agent tight end expects to finalize a deal Tuesday night, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
Shiancoe met with the Patriots last week and with the Eagles on Tuesday. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said Shiancoe's workout went well, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Shiancoe, 32, also met with the Seattle Seahawks in March, but he reportedly turned down a one-year, $1.2 million contract offer from the team.