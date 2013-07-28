Visanthe Shiancoe, Baltimore Ravens reach contract

The team announced it has signed tight end Visanthe Shiancoe. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Shiancoe signed a one-year, $940,000 veteran minimum contract.
"Im going to bring everything I got," Shiancoe said at his first Ravens practice. "Work as hard as I can. Nothing's given. You have to earn everything, and I understand that ... I'm coming in nice and humble."
Shiancoe joins the Ravens with a fair bit of rust on him. He appeared in four games with the New England Patriots last season, failing to register a catch. He once was a steady contributor for the Minnesota Vikings, a seven-year run that included an 11-touchdown season in 2009 with Brett Favre.
"He blew away his conditioning test and blew away his workout," Harbaugh said. "He really looks good."
Shiancoe, now 33, likely will play behind Ed Dickson on the Ravens' suddenly suspect depth chart. Pitta is out of the equation after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured and dislocated hip.