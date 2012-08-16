Around the League

Presented By

Vinny Testaverde: Mark Sanchez needs to stay positive

Published: Aug 16, 2012 at 04:59 AM

Mark Sanchez's teammates on the New York Jets might foresee a breakout season for the fourth-year quarterback, but all eyes in the sports world are fixated on Tim Tebow.

Former Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde -- who ranks fifth on the team's all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns list, just ahead of Sanchez -- weighed in on the Jets' quarterback situation during a Thursday morning appearance on "NFL AM".

"In my opinion, it's going to be up to the coaching staff and how they handle the offense and their philosophy. But the other part to that is Mark Sanchez and how he handles things," Testaverde said. "I don't care who you are at quarterback, and how great you played, you always go through some controversy. And when it happens, Mark Sanchez is going to have to stay positive, stay focused and not let anything get to him so that he can have success."

The starting job is certainly Sanchez's to lose. Further evidence of that may have come on Wednesday when Brian Costello of the New York Post noted that the team's quarterbacks were throwing the ball 40 yards into a garbage can while Tebow was working with the special teams unit.

Injuries at the receiver position could alter the team's approach on offense, which could result in a run-heavy, Tim Tebow-led attack. Fans demanding to see No. 15 could also be a factor.

"I think that just to play quarterback in the NFL is a lot of pressure," said Testaverde. "To play quarterback in New York adds more pressure. And I think there's a little bit more pressure now that Tim Tebow is on board.

"And Mark, I think, understands that there's some people who are going to want to see Tim Tebow in there at the quarterback position. I think if the coaching staff handles it in the proper fashion the team can be very successful. And that's the bottom line: it's winning games, being successful and trying to win a championship."

Follow Brian McIntyre on Twitter @brian_mcintyre.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More