Vincent Jackson's ribs are OK; he might play in Week 4

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Jackson did not suffer any broken ribs Sunday and should be OK, according to a person who spoke with the player.
Jackson was injured in the third quarter of Tampa Bay's 23-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He underwent tests Monday morning to determine the extent of the damage. The Buccaneers will host the Arizona Cardinalsnext Sunday.
Jackson has been one of the only bright spots on Tampa Bay's anemic offense this season, leading the team with 15 receptions for 265 yards. Jackson hasn't missed one game since 2010. We'd be surprised if that streak ends in Week 4.