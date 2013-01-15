Vincent Jackson replaces Calvin Johnson in Pro Bowl

Vincent Jackson's impressive debut season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been rewarded with a belated invite to the Pro Bowl.
The Bucs announced Tuesday that Jackson has been tabbed to replace Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who has an injury (or something that approximates an injury).
Jackson set career highs with 72 catches for 1,384 receiving yards, along with eight receiving touchdowns. He averaged an NFL-best 19.2 yards per catch, living up to his billing as a big-play receiver for quarterback Josh Freeman. Jackson should've never been snubbed in the first place.
Jackson joins an NFC roster of wideouts that includes Brandon Marshall, Julio Jones and Victor Cruz. The Pro Bowl will be played Jan. 27 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu where there will be tackling (or something that approximates tackling).