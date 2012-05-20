Around the League

Presented By

Vincent Jackson mentors Buccaneers' young WRs

Published: May 20, 2012 at 05:17 AM

The main reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Vincent Jackson to a five-year, $55.555 million contract was to bring the 60-70 receptions, 1,100-plus yards and eight-plus touchdowns he's averaged over his last three full seasons to a passing offense that ranked 23rd in passing yards per play and was tied for 27th in passing plays of 20+ yards in 2011.

Roy Cummings of The Tampa Tribune writes that Jackson was also valued for the veteran leadership he'd bring to a young Bucs receiver corps that includes 2010 draft picks Arrelious Benn and Mike Williams, who caught 65 passes for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie before gaining 771 yards with three touchdowns on another 65 receptions in 2011.

Despite a torn ACL late in his rookie season, the 23-year-old Benn bounced back to be a big play threat (15.2 yard average on 55 career receptions in 29 games) in the offense. The 22-year-old Dezmon Briscoe, a 2010 sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, spent his rookie season on the Bucs' practice squad before catching a team-high six touchdowns last season. Talent at the receiver position was not an issue for the Buccaneers, harnessing it was. That's where Jackson has helped first-year receivers coach P.J. Fleck.

"He's been letting us know what we're going to see (from opposing defenses), and he's basically been telling me to just keep working on my game," Williams said of the advice he's getting from Jackson during the team's offseason workouts. "You can't ever think you've mastered it.

"No matter what, you have to keep on working on it. If you catch a pass 1,000 times, he wants you to catch it 1,005 times. So just keep working on my game is basically what I've learned from him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE