Vincent Jackson mentors Buccaneers' young WRs

Despite a torn ACL late in his rookie season, the 23-year-old Benn bounced back to be a big play threat (15.2 yard average on 55 career receptions in 29 games) in the offense. The 22-year-old Dezmon Briscoe, a 2010 sixth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, spent his rookie season on the Bucs' practice squad before catching a team-high six touchdowns last season. Talent at the receiver position was not an issue for the Buccaneers, harnessing it was. That's where Jackson has helped first-year receivers coach P.J. Fleck.