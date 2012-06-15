Vince Young, Tyler Thigpen battle for Bills backup role

- Ryan Fitzpatrick is paid like a franchise quarterback. Despite his struggles at the end of last season, he's going to be treated like an entrenched starter, unless he massively struggles this offseason.
- Brad Smith has worked out almost exclusively at quarterback this offseason. (On Friday, he was at receiver.) Tim Graham of the Buffalo News passed along word Friday that coach Chan Gailey plans to use Smith as the team's No. 3 quarterback this year.
"(Smith) worked at quarterback, which we needed him to do that. He'll go into the season -- unless something major changes, which I don't foresee -- (as) the third quarterback. So he has to have enough quarterback knowledge to get you out of a game.
- Gailey confirmed that the team will still use plenty of Wildcat offense with Smith at the helm.
- Vince Young and Tyler Thigpen are battling for the backup job. With Smith's spot as the No. 3 quarterback secure, it doesn't take a genius to realize that the loser of the Thigpen/Young will be out of a job.