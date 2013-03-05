Vince Young to work amid NFL scouts at Texas pro day

Vince Young spent 2012 out of the NFL after the Buffalo Bills released him in training camp. His last, best chance for relevance didn't last long. But Young's determined to try to make teams notice him again.
VY will work out at the University of Texas pro day on March 26, according to SI.com's Stewart Mandel. Texas coach Mack Brown revealed the news about his former prized pupil. Young is back on the Texas campus finishing up his degree.
Young, who turns 30 in May, has spoken often about making a comeback this offseason, and the uninspiring crop of free-agent quarterbacks doesn't hurt his case. There's a chance some team will bring him in to training camp, but he's fighting an uphill battle. If Young couldn't make it under Andy Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles or onto the Bills' roster with Chan Gailey, he's unlikely to make it back to the pro level again.