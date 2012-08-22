Vince Young seeking protection from company over loan

Published: Aug 22, 2012 at 02:11 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Vince Young filed a request seeking a protective court order to stop a company from collecting nearly $1.7 million on a loan the Buffalo Bills quarterback said he has no knowledge of ever taking out.

In papers filed in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, Young said he never dealt with the loan company, Pro Player Funding. He added, he has no recollection of agreeing to or signing documents to take out a $1.877 million loan in May 2011.

And Young said in an affidavit that he is unaware of who took out the loan in his name and that, to his knowledge, he never received any money from the loan.

In filing the motion, the quarterback's attorneys are asking the court to stop Pro Player from attempting to collect money and also bar the company from approaching the quarterback as they say happened during training camp.

Young said a person tried to approach him at the Bills' camp in suburban Rochester, N.Y., earlier this month in an attempt to serve him papers to appear for a deposition regarding the loan. The person, Young said, was turned away by security officials.

The papers, the quarterback said, were eventually left with Bills officials and forwarded to Young.

Young's motion comes in response to Pro Player's claims that the quarterback defaulted on the loan by missing in payment in May shortly after signing a one-year contract potentially worth $3 million with the Bills.

The company filed a motion in the same court on June 6 claiming it was legally obligated to begin collecting $1.695 million it's owed by Young.

Among the documents Pro Player filed was what's called an affidavit of confession of judgment that included papers signed by Young as proof the player was aware of the terms and conditions of the loan. The short-term loan was to be repaid by January 2013 at an annual interest rate of 20 percent. That rate jumped another 10 percent if Young missed a payment.

Pro Player attorney, Sean Bellew, declined comment when reached on his cell phone Wednesday evening.

A preliminary hearing on Young's request has been tentatively set for Sept. 13.

