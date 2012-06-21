Vince Young reportedly in lead for Bills' No. 2 job

Brad Smith is slated to be the Bills' No. 3 quarterback this year, which means Vince Young and Tyler Thigpen are battling for the team's backup spot behind starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.
It's early, but Young looks like he's currently the slight favorite, according a Wednesday report from Tim Graham of the Buffalo News. It sounds like neither player, however, is playing very well at this week's minicamp.
Bills coach Chan Gailey praised Young for quickly adapting to his surroundings, but said that he still had to match Thigpen's knowledge of the offense.
"He has more experience than Tyler," Gailey said Thursday. "Tyler has more experience in this offense than Vince. There is probably a trade-off there in some degree."
Graham said both players have looked "mediocre at best" in offseason practices and "lousy at times."