Vince Young no longer a target for Oakland Raiders

You can cross the Oakland Raiders off the list of potential landing spots for free-agent quarterback Vince Young.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday on "NFL Total Access" that the Raiders no longer have interest in Young after using their fourth-round pick on Tyler Wilson during the 2013 NFL Draft last weekend.
It's a disappointing development for Young, who had a strong workout with the Raiders in April. The Raiders workout came off an impressive pro day performance at the University of Texas.
Rapoport was told Young is not interested in kick-starting his career with a CFL team. The Montreal Alouettes hold Young's CFL rights. General manager Jim Popp said Young would be a backup with the Alouettes, playing behind 40-year-old quarterback Anthony Calvillo. (The indignity never ends.)
If the NFL isn't calling, and the CFL isn't an option, what's next? With his 30th birthday approaching, Young's future is as hazy as ever.