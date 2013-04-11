Vince Young impresses in Oakland Raiders workout

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the offseason that the Oakland Raiders had "preliminary" conversations about bringing in free-agent quarterback Vince Young for a workout.
On the heels of an impressive showing at the University Texas Pro Day late last month, the Raiders followed through on that workout Thursday. Young and former Baltimore Ravens backup Troy Smith both auditioned for the Raiders, Rapoport reported.
Young will have to prove that he's made strides in accuracy and picking up NFL verbiage, but he does have the rise of the read-option offense in his favor as he attempts his comeback.
The Raidersopted to take a pass on signing Seneca Wallace as a backup quarterback, perhaps due to their interest in Young.
If Oakland does add Young to the quarterback stable, it would seem to confirm a Yahoo! Sports report that there is "much organizational skepticism" about Terrelle Pryor, a draft pick from the Al Davis regime.