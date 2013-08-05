Vince Young, Green Bay Packers strike 1-year contract

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Young signed a one-year contract with the Packers following a successful workout with the team. ESPN's Ed Werder was the first to report the imminent signing. The team announced Young's signing Tuesday morning.
The signal-caller makes his NFL return after a one-year hiatus. He was cut by the Buffalo Bills last summer after he somehow managed to lose the backup quarterback job to Tyler Thigpen. Young has had additional stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans.
Young's arrival can help the Packers in both the short and long term. Green Bay opens the season with games against the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins, two teams with mobile quarterbacks who Young can emulate in practice.
Young also can serve as a more dependable backup to Rodgers. Graham Harrell and B.J. Coleman have done little to inspire confidence in the early stages of camp.
This is the opportunity Young has been waiting for, and the reason he chose not to sign with a Canadian Football League team this summer. Now we'll see if the 2006 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year can take advantage of it.