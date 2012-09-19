Vince Young addresses his financial woes on Twitter

The walls of his financial house might be crumbling around him, but Vince Young wants you to know he's doing OK.
The free-agent quarterback found himself in the news Tuesday, after a report by The Associated Press painted his life as a tangle of bickering laywers and big-time debt.
On Wednesday, Young took to Twitter to address his situation.
Young bemoans the negativity, but his story really is one of fascination for the general public. Young is just 29, and he earned $26 million in guaranteed money from his rookie contract alone. Where did it all go?
Perhaps it's none of our business, but the curiousity level is there.