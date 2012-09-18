Around the League

Vince Young: A quarterback out of work, money

Sep 18, 2012

What happened to Vince Young's money?

In an Associated Press report that includes quotes like, "I would just say that Vince needs a job" and "You'd think it would be hard to blow that much money," an increasingly bleak picture is being painted about the out-of-work quarterback's finances.

Attorneys continue to fight over how Young lost everything. One side argues Young is an out-of-control spender. The other side paints Young as the victim of incompetent advisers, one of them being his own uncle.

What isn't disputed is that Young is broke, the $26 million in guaranteed money earned via his rookie contract with the Tennessee Titans seemingly lost in the ether.

Young -- the No. 3 overall pick in the 2006 draft -- once sought to avoid linebackers and defensive ends. Now it's Pro Player Funding LLC, a lender attempting to collect on $1.7 million remaining on a loan obtained in his name during the NFL lockout in 2011.

Young contends Pro Player's dogged efforts to serve him with papers this summer "played a role" in the Buffalo Bills' decision to release him prior to the start of the season.

"I wasn't in the room when they (the Bills) made a decision, but what would you think?" asked Trey Dolezal, Young's attorney. "It certainly wouldn't help me if I'm the owner or the head coach knowing all this is going on with Vince and then he goes out and plays poorly."

I had the chance to interview Young when he visited NFL Network studios in March. He was low key and soft-spoken, and his publicist jumped in at different points to help massage Young's message.

Perhaps Young has always depended on other people to handle business that should've been his.

