Vikings searching for Adrian Peterson backup in draft?

"He's getting to the point where you don't have to give him the ball 50 times a game for 16 games," general manager Rick Spielman told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "Adrian's the face of our franchise, but Norv has a history of having two backs to keep him fresh, because I think it's very important as you go through the season that they're still strong in Week 16 and they're still strong when you get into the playoffs."