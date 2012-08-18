Vikings reportedly 'top candidate' to play in London

With the St. Louis Rams recently backing out of their commitment to play one home game in London during the 2013 and 2014 seasons, the Minnesota Vikings are the top candidate to head to the U.K., Brian Murphy of the Pioneer Press reported.
Debate: CJ2K or All Day?
Chris Johnson and Adrian
Peterson both have something to prove. Which star will enjoy a better year? Let's debate! More ...
According to the report, the Vikings could play one home game in London's Wembley Stadium over the next four seasons.
"We've expressed an interest, and there's a process the league is following," Vikings vice president of public affairs Lester Bagley said before Friday night's 36-14 preseason victory over the Buffalo Bills. "We'll see how it shakes out."
The Vikings volunteering to play abroad doesn't come as a surprise. They are one of the few teams who have "opted in" to the NFL's new blackout policy, and they will be losing additional revenue as temporary residents at TCF Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota while their new stadium is under construction.
What does come as a surprise, though, and what might irk those who worked so hard to help the Vikings get a stadium built in Minneapolis, is that the new stadium is scheduled to open in 2016, which would be the fourth year of a possible London commitment.