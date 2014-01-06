Vikings, Redskins reach out to 49ers OC Greg Roman

With the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Redskins knee-deep in their respective coaching searches, both teams find themselves zeroing in on common targets.
Bengals coordinators Jay Gruden and Mike Zimmer are on their radar; and NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Monday that San Francisco 49ers play-caller Greg Roman has been added to the list.
Roman drew interest from the Jaguars last season, but Jacksonville ultimately opted to hire Gus Bradley to be their head coach. Long voyages into January have kept Roman out of the mix for teams looking to lock down their searches sooner than later.
West of Chip Kelly, you can't find a more innovative thinker on offense than Roman, whose flexibility and grasp of multiple-look formations has helped coach Jim Harbaugh and the 49ers to a 36-11-1 regular-season mark over the past three seasons. Don't be surprised if additional teams come calling.