Vikings QB Sam Bradford has no structural damage in knee

After missing last week's loss at Pittsburgh, Bradford practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday and did not suffer a setback, according to sources. The knee -- which was swollen and sore after Bradford was injured in the Sept. 11 season-opening win over New Orleans -- just didn't improve much. So, the Vikings ruled out Bradford on Friday and he visited Andrews, who performed two ACL reconstructions on the same knee in 2013 and 2014.