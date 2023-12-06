Vikings QB Josh Dobbs to start Sunday vs. Raiders

The fact Dobbs is able to find success at all in Minnesota is an achievement. He's only been there since the week of the trade deadline, and was called into action less than a week after he arrived in Minnesota. He's exceeded every expectation, and it was only fair to expect he'd regress toward the mean eventually.

Mullens and rookie Jaren Hall don't offer a much higher ceiling than Dobbs, if at all, judging by how Dobbs has performed in 2023 with both the Vikings and the Cardinals, two situations in which he was provided minimal time to prepare. O'Connell is wise in giving Dobbs a chance to show his skills with an elite receiver back in the lineup.