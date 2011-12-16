Vikings players reportedly brushed off defensive play-calling

Fred Pagac has traveled a bumpy road in his first -- and possibly last -- season as Minnesota's defensive coordinator.
To start, the 2-11 Vikings are surrendering an outrageous 28 points per game, a factor in coach Leslie Frazier's decision to take command of play-calling duties during a loss to the Raiders in Week 11 and against the Falcons the following Sunday.
In addition, there have been whispers of a small mutiny, with ESPN Twin Cities) citing two sources to report that a collection of defensive backs have, at times, dismissed Pagac's play-calling for their own coverages. Sources told the radio station that players shared their concerns about the play-calling from the outset.
There is current support within the franchise to flip from the Tampa 2, played out of a 4-3 front, to the 3-4, several NFL sources told the station. That could accompany Mike Singletary, the linebackers/assistant head coach, taking the reins as defensive coordinator next season, but not everyone's sold on his ability in that role.
Frazier this week refused to acknowledge any changes: "(I) really haven't thought much about that. It's so hard to win in our league. That has really taken up all my time and energy."
The immediate task for Frazier is containing the Saints on Sunday, amid the white noise of local media outlets asking if this year's Vikings are the worst in team history.