Vikings' Percy Harvin, Leslie Frazier reportedly clashed

There have been several issues with Harvin in Minnesota since he was drafted No. 22 overall in 2009. He missed numerous practices the first two years due to migraines. Harvin abruptly demanded a trade during the Vikings' June minicamp before backing off the request. He was kicked out of practice by former coach Brad Childress in 2010 after being accused of not giving full effort. The two were separated, and the confrontation continued into the weight room, where a witness said Harvin threw a weight.