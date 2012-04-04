Vikings-Parcells chatter doesn't ring true

• Even if Wilf desired Parcells -- and it's not out of the question, he grew up a Giants fan -- the time element is a factor. The table is set for Parcells in New Orleans, where Payton trusts his mentor to work with the existing roster and coaching staff. Grabbing the reins of the Vikings at this stage is implausible. Organizations can't pull from other teams' coaching staffs in April, and we're weeks away from the NFL draft. The Vikings are moving forward with coach Leslie Frazier and general manager Rick Spielman, at least for now.