Vikings-Packers NFC North title bout flexed to 'SNF'

The Vikings will travel to play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field next Sunday with the NFC North title on the line following their Week 16 demolishing of the Giants. The game has been flexed by the league from 1 p.m. ET to the 8:30 p.m. ET 'SNF' slot on NBC. The winner of the SNF game will earn a home playoff game as the No. 3 seed in the NFC.
Two games have also been moved from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET: Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers. If the Panthers beat the Bucs, then Carolina will clinch home-field advantage in the NFC, regardless of the result of the Seahawks-Cardinals game, also being played at 4:25 p.m. ET. If the Cardinals win and the Panthers lose, then Arizona will secure home-field advantage.