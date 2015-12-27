Vikings-Packers NFC North title bout flexed to 'SNF'

The Vikings will travel to play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field next Sunday with the NFC North title on the line following their Week 16 demolishing of the Giants. The game has been flexed by the league from 1 p.m. ET to the 8:30 p.m. ET 'SNF' slot on NBC. The winner of the SNF game will earn a home playoff game as the No. 3 seed in the NFC.