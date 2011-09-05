Vikings lock up LB Greenway for next five years

Notes: Frazier said rookie Christian Ponder will probably be the No. 2 QB behind Donovan McNabb, with Joe Webb as the No. 3. The NFL relaxed its rule on the use of a No. 3 QB, allowing his entry in the game at any time while raising the game-day number of active players from 45 to 46. Previously, the No. 3 QB could only come in when the first two guys got hurt. That makes Webb, an elusive runner who played some wide receiver in college, an ideal fit for that spot. Frazier said the Vikings are experimenting with ways to use Webb in certain sets and plays. "It's just a matter of whether we want to do it now or two weeks from now ... but we want to utilize his gifts," Frazier said. ... Jamarca Sanford will start at SS, Frazier said, but Tyrell Johnson will rotate in at that spot as well. ... Every player on the active roster practiced Monday, including TE Visanthe Shiancoe, who first strained his hamstring Aug. 8 and aggravated the injury Aug. 23. He didn't play in any preseason games, but Shiancoe said his return was delayed because the team was being cautious. "I'm about 100 percent right now, so I'm good to go," he said. ... The Vikings signed eight players to their practice squad Monday: WRs Emmanuel Arceneaux and Stephen Burton, TE Allen Reisner, FBs Matt Asiata and Ryan D'Imperio, RB Caleb King, OL Chris DeGeare and DE Cedric McKinley. DeGeare was in the running for a starting spot at RG before Anthony Herrera proved he was recovered from knee surgery, until being let go Saturday. DeGeare cleared waivers, however, and was brought back.