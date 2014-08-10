Vikings' Linval Joseph expected back for Week 1

Nose tackle Linval Joseph has returned to Minnesota Vikings training camp after being shot in the calf by a stray bullet at a nightclub on Saturday night.
General manager Rick Spielman said Sunday that the team expects to have Joseph back for the Sept. 7 season opener versus the St. Louis Rams.
"We expect him to make a full recovery," Spielman said, via The Star Tribune, "and definitely be ready by the regular season."
Signed to a five-year, $31.5 million contract in March, Joseph is a key run-stuffer in head coach Mike Zimmer's defense.
He has released a statement regarding Saturday night's incident.
"I appreciate everyone's thoughts and concerns over the past 24 hours," Joseph stated. "I am extremely thankful that this was a minor injury for me. As the team has communicated, this was an unfortunate situation where I, along with several others, was an innocent bystander to a senseless act. My thoughts are with all of the victims at this time. I am looking forward to getting back onto the field with my teammates in the near future."
