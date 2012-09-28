Around the League

Presented By

Vikings' Jared Allen a threat to Lions' Matthew Stafford

Published: Sep 28, 2012 at 04:25 AM

Jared Allen has to love the Detroit Lions. He had six sacks in two games against the Honolulu Blue and Silver in 2011 and 12.5 during his NFL career.

The Lions host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and could look at a 1-3 start if Allen runs wild again.

"He's a guy that can make a play at any time," Lions coach Jim Schwartz said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "There are a lot of plays where it looks like he's out of the play -- he's stymied in the rush, he's been chipped or something like that.

"He's very good at making the off-scheduled play. A lot of guys can make the plays that come to them and he can go create a play somewhere. ... We're going to have to be up to the challenge this week with Jared Allen."

It's well known that Allen doesn't stop just because the play is ran to the opposite direction. He's a classic "motor" guy with premiere athleticism to go along. The Lions will give left tackle Jeff Backus help on Allen in a variety of ways with tight ends and backs.

Allen led the league with 22 sacks last season, but he has only one in 2012. He has been held to just two single-digit sack seasons during his nine-year career and has a minimum of 14.5 in four of the last five seasons.

"Part of it is what we do on the other side being able to make sure the quarterback can't escape away from it," Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said. "If people keep the backs in, keep the tight ends in, which we expect in trying to keep his sacks down, I mean, that's part of it when you're a great pass rusher. And he's experiencing that again this year."

The Lions will have their hands full with a Vikings team that's playing better than expected. Adrian Peterson is ready for more work at running back, and Allen has been taking Detroit's cornbread for years. The offensive line has held up through three weeks. Four sacks allowed is tied for fourth-best in the NFL.

That trend better continue for the Lions to be successful this week, with quarterback Matthew Stafford a little less mobile because of a hip injury. He practiced again Friday and is expected to start.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW