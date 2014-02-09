Vikings GM looks to compile double-digit draft picks

The Minnesota Vikings general manager has set a goal of having 10 selections in his pocket. He's two short right now. Spielman will work the phones to hit double digits.
"We have eight right now, and a lot of that (movement) doesn't happen until you're on the clock," Spielman said Saturday, according to The Star Tribune. "Heck, last year they pulled me out of a press conference to go get (Cordarrelle) Patterson because you never know. But I really, really think we're going to do a lot of movement in the draft."
Spielman also touched on quarterback Matt Cassel, who chose to opt out of his contract last week in search of a more lucrative deal on the open market. The Vikings could attempt to bring him back.
"We've already been in contact with his agent," Spielman said. "I talked to Matt two nights ago on the phone. Technically, he's a (unrestricted free agent) now, and I'm sure we'll be visiting with his agent down the road as we go."
Quarterback is the position that will make or break Spielman next season. Christian Ponder appears to have lost the faith of the organization and Cassel's decision to opt out leaves Minnesota especially vulnerable. The Vikings are very real players at the top of the QB draft market.
