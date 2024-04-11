Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah preparing for all scenarios in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Essentially, Adofo-Mensah isn't going to use both first-round picks to move up and select a quarterback just to draft a replacement for Cousins. It's about finding the right fit, which is why Minnesota attempted to protect itself against a nightmare scenario by signing Sam Darnold in free agency.

Still, the Vikings need a long-term option under center. Darnold hasn't proven he can be that guaranteed solution, but neither will have any rookie who walks into Minnesota's building, even if such expectation follows a first-round selection.

Adofo-Mensah isn't shying from the reality that the Vikings need more than Darnold, though, and with two first-rounders in hand (Nos. 11 and 23), they're armed with enough capital to move up if the timing and fit are right. There's inherent risk, but that shouldn't deter Adofo-Mensah -- or any general manager, for that matter -- from making such a move. As Bruce Arians once said, no risk it, no biscuit.

"Just because something is risky doesn't mean you have to stay away from it," Adofo-Mensah said. "It's something that is hard to grasp, but if you grasp it, you know what the rewards are, right? And that's something you have to weigh and measure. ... You can look at countless examples of other teams who've made decisions, but maybe the decision you thought was going to be the decision, it was a different decision that ended up being right and the outcomes were good.