Vikings GM: Christian Ponder 'will be here' next season

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Friday that he plans to keep Ponder in Minnesota in 2014.
But the general manager noted he also must add at least two other quarterbacks, intimating one would be a young signal-caller.
Ponder appeared on his way out of Minnesota after a mediocre, injury-plagued third season.
New offensive coordinator Norv Turner has spoken kindly of Ponder. However, the 25-year-old quarterback doesn't exactly fit the type of vertical-passing scheme Turner generally employs.
Spielman added that the team's No. 8 overall draft pick won't necessarily be used on a quarterback.
Most critics would argue Spielman picked Ponder in the first place because he forced the issue in 2011.
The general manager also said he plans to talk with quarterback Matt Cassel's agent at next week's NFL Scouting Combine. Cassel outplayed Ponder last season but recently voided his contract with the Vikings. He could look for a more stable -- and lucrative -- spot to land.
The Vikings' atrocious quarterback situation is a main reason Leslie Frazier is no longer coaching in Minnesota. A large portion of that blame falls on Spielman, who drafted Ponder No. 12 overall. This time around, Spielman needs to get it right.
In the meantime, it seems he'll keep Ponder in his pocket.
On the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys huddle with Seahawks trio Michael Robinson, Brandon Mebane and Red Bryant before unpacking Cleveland's week of chaos.