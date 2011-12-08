Vikings DE Allen: I'd drown myself if I lived in Detroit

"I'm not trying to be mean, but it's just depressing when I go there," Allen said. "There's two cities like I don't go out to eat or don't do anything. It's Detroit and New Orleans. New Orleans looks like I'm driving through a third-world country every time I get off the plane. I'm like, 'Oh, flap jacket.' I'm trying to get down. I'm like, 'Ah, crap, I can't carry my gun here. This sucks.' "