Vikings DC arrested for DWI in May, pleaded to careless driving

Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards was arrested for driving while intoxicated in May and pleaded to careless driving in August, court records show.
Edwards was initially charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; and careless driving. The former two charges were dismissed during a court date in late August, while Edwards pleaded guilty to the last charge.
As per the terms of his sentence, records show that Edwards has paid a total fine of $1,090 and has completed a chemical dependency evaluation/treatment and attended a Mothers Against Drunk Driving Impact Panel, per court records. Edwards has also been placed on one-year probation.
"The team made us aware of the incident and the discipline it imposed as a result," the league added in a statement.
Edwards is in the midst of his third season as Minnesota's defensive coordinator.