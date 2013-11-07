Vikings beat Redskins; Ponder leaves game

MINNEAPOLIS -- Adrian Peterson ran for 75 yards and two scores and the Minnesota Vikings stopped the Washington Redskins at the 4 in the final seconds to hold on for a 34-27 victory Thursday night.
Christian Ponder went 17 of 21 for 174 yards with two touchdown passes and an interception before leaving late in the third quarter with an injured left shoulder. John Carlson had seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings (2-7).
Robert Griffin III was 24 for 37 for 281 yards and three touchdowns for the Redskins (3-6), who led 27-14 early in the third quarter. But Santana Moss couldn't get his second foot in bounds on a pass in the corner of the end zone on fourth down, giving Minnesota the victory.
