Vikings' Allen handles long-snapping duties with Loeffler out

Vikings defensive end Jared Allen proved this week that his worth extends beyond hunting down opposing quarterbacks.
Long snapper Cullen Loeffler hasn't practiced this week because of a rotator cuff injury, so the Vikings turned to Allen, who handled the same duties during his college days at Idaho State.
"He brags all the time about he's the best in the league and the best in college when he came out," Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said, according to The Star Tribune. "He is very good. Chris Kluwe has commented a number of times at how good he is."
Could Loeffler be Wally Pipp'd by a man with 13.5 sacks in nine games this season?
"Zero chance," Frazier said. "Zero chance. ... Not in a game, man. We want him rushing the quarterback."
Allen also spent part of his week meeting with a young Vikings fan named Gage, who recently was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
It's been a down year for the Vikings, but Allen is the type of player to build around for more reasons than one.