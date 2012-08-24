Vikings' Alan Williams: 'We can be a top-10 defense'

Minnesota has given up 364.5 yards per game through two preseason affairs, ranking 28th in the league. The opener against the 49ers was troubling. The Vikings allowed nearly 200 yards on the ground in the first half alone. Alex Smith didn't light it up, but he did chew up the clock and generate points in the 17-6 win. Minnesota allowed just 68 yards against Buffalo last week, but we're sticking with our predictions of doom -- for now.