Vikings' Adrian Peterson, Toby Gerhart out vs. Eagles

Minnesota Vikings running backs Adrian Peterson and Toby Gerhart are officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles because of injuries, the team announced.
As of early Saturday, players were informed that the belief was Peterson might be able to play, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. KTWIN-FM first reported the improbability of Peterson and Gerhart being in the Vikings' lineup Sunday.
Peterson has been battling both a lingering groin injury and a right mid-foot sprain, with the latter sustained in the team's Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Gerhart tweaked his hamstring in the same game.
On Friday, Vikings coach Leslie Frazier said that both Peterson and Gerhart were questionable to play, with Peterson a game-time decision. However, with Peterson and Gerhart now out, Matt Asiata is listed as the third running back on the Vikings' official depth chart, with Joe Banyard -- who recently was signed from the practice squad -- rounding out the backfield.