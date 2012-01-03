Vikes' Allen on missed sack record: 'I just kind of ran out of time'

"Yeah, I need to slap him right in the face for that one," Allen said, joking. "You know what, I will say this: People have been giving Michael Strahan a hard time about it, but a sack is a sack is a sack. They were recording it a sack. That is what it is. I've had sacks where I was closest to the guy when he ran out of bounds, so you work hard and forget."