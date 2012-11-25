Video: Sprinklers on Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks

It appeared early on during Sunday's 24-21 comeback victory over the Seattle Seahawks that things were going in the wrong direction for the Miami Dolphins. So the home team came up with a unique way to slow down the Seahawks' momentum. The sprinklers went off.
In a moment straight out of a Buffalo Wild Wings commercial, the sprinkler system suddenly interrupted a Dolphins drive by going off. Our favorite part of the deal: One official ran from the water like he would melt if wet.
According to reports, the sprinklers covered most of the field, drawing a cheer from the crowd and causing a brief delay. The sprinklers quickly were turned off, and players toweled off before action resumed.
UPDATE: Ben Volin of The Palm Beach Post reports that a computer glitch caused the sprinkler system to go off. The sprinklers still were set on the Saturday schedule.