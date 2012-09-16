Video: DeSean Jackson-Cary Williams shoving match

The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens don't face off too often, but the regional rivals sure look like they don't like each other. A number of times during the Eagles' 24-23 victory, players were pushing and shoving after the whistle.
Ravens defensive end Arthur Jones and Eagles offensive lineman Todd Herremans went at it. So did Ravens cornerback Cary Williams and Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who tussled after the play below.
Both players were penalized, but they were allowed to stay in the game.
Don't be surprised if the NFL assesses some fines after seeing this video.