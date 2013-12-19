Victor Cruz undergoes knee surgery; Jordan Reed out

Cruz was wise to sign his six-year, $45.879 million contract before the season started. His numbers (998 receiving yards, four touchdowns) weren't terrible this year, but he wasn't a consistent threat for the Giants post-September. After a fast start, Cruz only had one 100-yard game since Week 4. He was held to 50 yards or less in half of his games, and he often struggled to get separation late in the season. Perhaps the knee was an issue for longer than we knew.