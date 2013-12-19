Around the League

Victor Cruz undergoes knee surgery; Jordan Reed out

Published: Dec 19, 2013 at 08:02 AM
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Victor Cruz's disappointing season looks to be over. The New York Giants declared him out for Week 16 and announced that the wide receiver underwent surgery Thursday on his knee.

Cruz was cleared medically after his recent concussion, but he underwent an arthroscopic debridement of his knee in Florida. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Cruz's knee procedure "is minor enough that it won't affect his preparation for the 2014 season."

Cruz was wise to sign his six-year, $45.879 million contract before the season started. His numbers (998 receiving yards, four touchdowns) weren't terrible this year, but he wasn't a consistent threat for the Giants post-September. After a fast start, Cruz only had one 100-yard game since Week 4. He was held to 50 yards or less in half of his games, and he often struggled to get separation late in the season. Perhaps the knee was an issue for longer than we knew.

Here are the other injury stories from Thursday you need to know:

  1. Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan announced Thursday that tight end Jordan Reed will miss the rest of the season due to the lingering effects of a concussion. Reed finishes with 499 yards in only nine games, and he proved to be an offensive-foundation piece the Redskins can build around. He has a chance to be one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the league.
  1. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said defensive tackle Johnny Jollysuffered a "significant" injurylast week and will miss Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. Jolly has been a great story for Green Bay this season and has been one of their best run defenders.
  1. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith missed practice again Thursday due to a dislocated finger. Coach Ron Rivera indicated that Smith's absence was only precautionary. "Take one out of Bill Belichick's (book). I'm day to day," Smith said, via Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer.
  1. Denver Broncos wide receiver Wes Welker (concussion) did not practice, but he was able to do some light running and weight room work, according to coach John Fox. Welker sounds like a long shot to play.
  1. Maurice Jones-Drew (hamstring) missed practice again Thursday. It could be the Jordan Todman show once again this week against Tennessee.
  1. Adrian Peterson was held out of Minnesota Vikings practice Thursday in order to get treatment on his injured foot, according to coach Leslie Frazier. "Based on what we saw (Wednesday), we should be fine. Unless something comes up that I don't foresee, he should be ready to go," Frazier said Thursday, via Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
  1. Broncos cornerback Champ Bailey said Thursday, via the team's official website, that he's "ready to go" versus the Texans after being out with a foot injury since Week 7. Bailey has played in just three games this season, finishing only one.

We examine coaches on the hot seat and chat with Packers guard Josh Sitton on the latest "Around The League Podcast."

