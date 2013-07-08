Victor Cruz, New York Giants will benefit from contract extension

The other teams always set the market for a star player. Even as a restricted free agent, Cruz didn't generate much interest. Teams likely were worried about his size and health over the long haul, along with a bit of regression in 2012. Cruz dropped a fair number of passes, and he's always struck me as someone who really doesn't like to get hit.

All that said, he's still a valuable player who has gained the trust of Eli Manning and can produce as long as he has a true No. 1 WR opposite him. But for almost $8 million a year? The Giants overpaid in a big way. If New York had come in at five years and $25 million with some reachable incentives to take it to $30 million, what was Cruz going to do? Not take the biggest payday of his life after coming into the league undrafted? Sure, New York would run the risk of being seen as a low-balling team, but that doesn't mean you have to give money away. This was a clear win for Team Salsa.